Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,628 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HQY. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 11.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 165,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after buying an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter worth approximately $66,745,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 19,832 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 3.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 201,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,679,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $79.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,320.89, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.00. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.82 and a 52 week high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $421,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,417,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $742,498.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,939. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

