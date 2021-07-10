Citigroup Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vroom were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vroom by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 50,583 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Vroom by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vroom by 985.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vroom by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 174,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 35,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $1,574,131.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,105 shares in the company, valued at $16,835,546.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 11,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $472,111.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,220.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,062,251 shares of company stock valued at $90,109,031. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $41.45 on Friday. Vroom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.17.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.75 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

