Citigroup Inc. Sells 26,140 Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,290 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 26,140 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Groupon were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Groupon by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 2.86. Groupon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.35. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRPN. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Groupon in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.44.

Groupon Profile

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.