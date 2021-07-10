Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY)

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SAEYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $29.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.11.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

