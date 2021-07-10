Citigroup’s (C) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $73.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on C. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.36.

Shares of C opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.15. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

