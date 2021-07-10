CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Director Larry Mcneill Sells 6,000 Shares

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Director Larry Mcneill sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $114,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,017.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Larry Mcneill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CleanSpark alerts:

On Tuesday, June 29th, Larry Mcneill sold 4,000 shares of CleanSpark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $69,240.00.

Shares of CLSK opened at $15.72 on Friday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $533.91 million, a P/E ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 5.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.96.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 97.53%. Equities analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Sunday, April 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.