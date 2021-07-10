Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NET. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.31.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $108.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of -259.45 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $110.94.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $2,536,601.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at $5,247,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,031,923 shares of company stock worth $87,692,149 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 304.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 11.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 139,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $421,000. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

