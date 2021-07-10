Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
CCEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.13.
CCEP opened at $61.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.80. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.19.
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
