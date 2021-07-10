Cohen & Steers Inc. Acquires 422 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $30,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1,366.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $175.51 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $75.34 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.42.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,438.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

