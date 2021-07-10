Cohen & Steers Inc. Buys 1,176 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 29.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,198 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in General Motors by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,423,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,112,764,000 after purchasing an additional 949,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,394,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $827,218,000 after purchasing an additional 84,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,509,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,317,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

NYSE GM opened at $58.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.75. General Motors has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

