Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 140,000 Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 0.22% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 21,780 shares in the last quarter.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Shares of PPT stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.