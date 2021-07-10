Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 47,635 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN)

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) by 60.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,635 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 18.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 15,974 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 278,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

NYSE MHN opened at $14.99 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.