Cohen & Steers Inc. Takes Position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $15.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

