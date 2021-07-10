Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.41. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COLL. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ:COLL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.57. 125,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,728. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.55 million, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.96. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $26.91.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

