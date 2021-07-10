Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of COLL opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $795.55 million, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.