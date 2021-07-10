Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.12. The company has a market cap of $795.55 million, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 708,073 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after buying an additional 333,737 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,164,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 861,410 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after buying an additional 440,027 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

