Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.75 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Commerzbank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised Commerzbank to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Commerzbank to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Commerzbank presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of CRZBY opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a current ratio of 15.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.57. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $8.43. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.69.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerzbank will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

