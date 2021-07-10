Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Bought by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 2.72% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $30,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,442,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,897,000 after purchasing an additional 183,275 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 623,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after purchasing an additional 88,283 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,374,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,688,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 433,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after purchasing an additional 48,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHCT traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.48. The company had a trading volume of 70,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,797. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $40.90 and a 52-week high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 4.84%. Analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.50%.

CHCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

