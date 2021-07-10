Comparing Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) & Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) and Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Palisade Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twist Bioscience $90.10 million 69.63 -$139.93 million ($3.00) -42.77 Palisade Bio $10,000.00 1,092.66 -$16.27 million N/A N/A

Palisade Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twist Bioscience.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.1% of Twist Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of Palisade Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Twist Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Palisade Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Palisade Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twist Bioscience -109.15% -25.47% -22.59% Palisade Bio -269.81% -91.77% -80.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Twist Bioscience and Palisade Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twist Bioscience 1 2 3 0 2.33 Palisade Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus target price of $132.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.88%. Given Twist Bioscience’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Twist Bioscience is more favorable than Palisade Bio.

Risk & Volatility

Twist Bioscience has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palisade Bio has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Twist Bioscience beats Palisade Bio on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium. The company has collaboration agreements with ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.; Victorian Clinical Genetic Services; Vivlion GmbH; and Kyowa Kirin Pharmaceutical Research, Inc. Twist Bioscience Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Palisade Bio Company Profile

Leading BioSciences, Inc. develops therapeutics to improve human health through therapeutic protection of the gastrointestinal mucosal barrier. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

