Comparing Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) & Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Range Resources alerts:

This table compares Range Resources and Talos Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Range Resources $1.97 billion 2.23 -$711.78 million ($0.09) -188.22 Talos Energy $587.49 million 2.02 -$465.61 million ($1.11) -13.10

Talos Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Range Resources. Range Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talos Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Range Resources and Talos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Range Resources -40.04% 2.27% 0.67% Talos Energy -111.57% -11.97% -4.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.5% of Range Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Talos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Range Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Talos Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Range Resources has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talos Energy has a beta of 3.47, indicating that its stock price is 247% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Range Resources and Talos Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Range Resources 5 9 7 0 2.10 Talos Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00

Range Resources currently has a consensus price target of $12.42, suggesting a potential downside of 26.68%. Talos Energy has a consensus price target of $16.60, suggesting a potential upside of 14.17%. Given Talos Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than Range Resources.

Summary

Range Resources beats Talos Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.