Comparing Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) & Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) and Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Franco-Nevada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A Franco-Nevada 54.79% 10.64% 10.38%

6.3% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of Franco-Nevada shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Franco-Nevada’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Stillwater $7.74 billion 1.60 $1.79 billion $2.56 6.57 Franco-Nevada $1.02 billion 27.58 $326.20 million $2.71 54.35

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than Franco-Nevada. Sibanye Stillwater is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franco-Nevada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Sibanye Stillwater pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Franco-Nevada pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Sibanye Stillwater pays out 53.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Franco-Nevada pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sibanye Stillwater has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Franco-Nevada has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and Franco-Nevada, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sibanye Stillwater 0 0 4 0 3.00 Franco-Nevada 1 4 6 0 2.45

Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.77%. Franco-Nevada has a consensus target price of $169.82, suggesting a potential upside of 15.30%. Given Sibanye Stillwater’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sibanye Stillwater is more favorable than Franco-Nevada.

Risk and Volatility

Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franco-Nevada has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Franco-Nevada beats Sibanye Stillwater on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company is also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, Marikana, and Platinum Mile operations situated in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion of the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix situated in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit and Zondernaam PGM projects in South Africa; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Stillwater Limited was founded in 2013 and is based in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

