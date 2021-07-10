Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $712.00.

Shares of Compass Group stock opened at $21.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42. Compass Group has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $23.78. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 89.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

