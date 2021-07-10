Conflux Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.54 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $202.97 million and $3.54 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,318.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,099.86 or 0.06302346 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.24 or 0.01471367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.46 or 0.00397549 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00145939 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.51 or 0.00625801 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00008563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.66 or 0.00416151 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.07 or 0.00321345 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 853,133,280 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

