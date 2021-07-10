Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Construction Partners Inc. is an infrastructure and road construction company. It provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. The company’s services include construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports and commercial and residential sites. Construction Partners Inc. is based in Alabama, United States. “

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.74. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $36.58.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Construction Partners by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,245,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,744,000 after acquiring an additional 337,170 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Construction Partners by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,553,000 after acquiring an additional 577,474 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Construction Partners by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,736,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,780,000 after acquiring an additional 215,804 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Construction Partners by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,396,000 after acquiring an additional 232,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Construction Partners by 1,196.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,731,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,941 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Construction Partners (ROAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.