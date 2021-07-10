Context Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHAA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $632,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lerer Hippeau Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LHAA traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. 3,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,042. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88. Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.15.

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lerer Hippeau Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.