Context Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Shares of Silver Crest Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 188,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,274. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.00.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

