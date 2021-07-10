Context Capital Management LLC Invests $748,000 in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHACU. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $750,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000.

Shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.05 during midday trading on Friday. 5,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,684. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.01. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

