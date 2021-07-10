Context Capital Management LLC Sells 447,165 Shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU)

Context Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU) by 90.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447,165 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTAQU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Get Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTAQU remained flat at $$10.04 during trading on Friday. 3,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,227. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $11.15.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.