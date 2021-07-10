Context Capital Management LLC Takes Position in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITHXU. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,355,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,003,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter worth $251,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,361,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,506,000.

Get ITHAX Acquisition alerts:

ITHXU stock remained flat at $$9.99 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96. ITHAX Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

Ithax Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITHXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU).

Receive News & Ratings for ITHAX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITHAX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.