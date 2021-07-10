Contrasting KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) & Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX)

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.2% of KemPharm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Theratechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of KemPharm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares KemPharm and Theratechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm -74.21% N/A -1.33% Theratechnologies -36.56% -142.33% -21.45%

Risk & Volatility

KemPharm has a beta of 3.34, indicating that its stock price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Theratechnologies has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for KemPharm and Theratechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm 0 1 1 0 2.50 Theratechnologies 0 2 2 0 2.50

KemPharm currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.84%. Theratechnologies has a consensus target price of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 26.53%. Given Theratechnologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Theratechnologies is more favorable than KemPharm.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KemPharm and Theratechnologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm $13.29 million 33.95 -$12.76 million ($3.00) -4.44 Theratechnologies $66.05 million 5.48 -$22.67 million ($0.30) -12.73

KemPharm has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Theratechnologies. Theratechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KemPharm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

KemPharm beats Theratechnologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications. Its prodrug product candidate pipeline is focused on the high need areas of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, stimulant use disorder, and CNS rare diseases, including idiopathic hypersomnia. KemPharm's lead clinical development candidate for the treatment of stimulant use disorder, KP879, is based on its prodrug of d-methylphenidate, known as serdexmethylphnidate. In addition, the company has received FDA approval for AZSTARYS, a new once-daily treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in patents age six years and older, and for APADAZ, an immediate-release combination product containing benzhydrocodone, a prodrug of hydrocodone, and acetaminophen. KemPharm, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement, with KVK-Tech, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Celebration, Florida.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients. Its pipeline products include F8 Formulation for the treatment of lipodystrophy in people living with HIV; TH-1902 for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer; and TH-1904 for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

