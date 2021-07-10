Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,171,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,714,000 after purchasing an additional 624,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,612,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,097,000 after buying an additional 44,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,136,000 after buying an additional 123,882 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,207,000 after buying an additional 15,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,510,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $1,076,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $956,050. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $22.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $79.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.99 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 29.23%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

