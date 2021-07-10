Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a positive rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $22.04 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,076,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $956,050. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,510,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,171,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,714,000 after acquiring an additional 624,707 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 770,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,332,000 after acquiring an additional 360,721 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 666,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after acquiring an additional 270,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

