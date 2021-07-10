Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to report $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Core Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

CLB stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.17. The company had a trading volume of 429,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,131. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Core Laboratories by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

