CoreCommodity Management LLC Buys Shares of 48,844 Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,556,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,185,000 after buying an additional 1,127,907 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,793,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after buying an additional 359,222 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 334,654 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 447,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 285,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,471,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,069,000 after buying an additional 251,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SVM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $5.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.33. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. Analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is presently 13.64%.

Silvercorp Metals Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.