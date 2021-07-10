CoreCommodity Management LLC Has $904,000 Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

CoreCommodity Management LLC reduced its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,355 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 627.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 297.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FSLR traded up $2.63 on Friday, hitting $92.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,641. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.35 and a 52-week high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $39,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $238,515.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,507 shares of company stock valued at $817,107. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSLR. TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stephens began coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

