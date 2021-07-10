CoreCommodity Management LLC Increases Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 241.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,481 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 30,732 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,560,757 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,753,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248,832 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 56,602,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,120,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,158 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,014,543 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $534,888,000 after acquiring an additional 201,332 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,373,964 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $284,604,000 after acquiring an additional 165,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,889,446 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $247,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,846 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on GOLD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.96.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $21.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.