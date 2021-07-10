Cortex Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last Week (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a total market cap of $25.66 million and $4.08 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cortex has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cortex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00053616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.55 or 0.00877528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00044443 BTC.

Cortex Profile

CTXC is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 180,201,645 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.