Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $412.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $386.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $414.00. The company has a market cap of $182.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.20.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,730 shares of company stock worth $5,277,679 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

