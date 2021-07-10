Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Brokerages expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to announce sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Coty posted sales of $560.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year sales of $4.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Coty.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COTY. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

Shares of COTY stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,767,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,690,282. Coty has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

In other news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage acquired 245,700 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

