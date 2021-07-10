Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Down 2.7% After Insider Selling

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)’s stock price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $262.71 and last traded at $263.58. Approximately 7,405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,120,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.76.

Specifically, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $11,212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at $58,987,392.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 547 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $145,491.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,930.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,289 shares of company stock worth $30,217,558 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.63.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of -71.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 75.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,162,000 after buying an additional 3,810,279 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter worth about $456,732,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter worth about $235,140,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,243,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,375,000.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

