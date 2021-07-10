Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CLSA

CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coupang from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.21. Coupang has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupang will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

