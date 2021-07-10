CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.38. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 16,788 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $41.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CPI Aerostructures by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in CPI Aerostructures by 217.4% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

