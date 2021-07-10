Credit Suisse AG Cuts Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.88.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $182.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $216.88.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

