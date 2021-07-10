Credit Suisse AG Has $4.18 Million Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,247 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,255 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of UMB Financial worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on UMBF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

Shares of UMBF opened at $91.22 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $99.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.92%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $216,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,507,222.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $230,043.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,066 shares of company stock worth $779,299 over the last three months. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.