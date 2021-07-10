Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,636 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of MGM Growth Properties worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,900,000 after buying an additional 49,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $36.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.97. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.15%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.09.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.