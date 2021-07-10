Credit Suisse AG Lowers Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 18.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 274,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,512 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $14.39 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $17.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.17.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 138.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.08%.

Several research firms have commented on RLJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

