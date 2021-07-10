Credit Suisse AG Makes New $3.87 Million Investment in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 78,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPNG. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $10,857,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Wolfswood Holdings LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $21,150,000. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.21. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CPNG. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.13.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

