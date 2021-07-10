Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) a GBX 256 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 256 ($3.34) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 204 ($2.67) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 222.31 ($2.90).

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 184.84 ($2.41) on Wednesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 233.26 ($3.05). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 195.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

