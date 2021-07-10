Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $165.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.52.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.01. 3,245,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,395,346. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.89. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $103.43 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The company has a market cap of $182.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 27,590 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 102.7% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 65,632 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $176,659,000 after acquiring an additional 460,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 178.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after acquiring an additional 130,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.1% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 697,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,433,000 after acquiring an additional 69,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

