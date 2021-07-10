Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Given a C$6.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) received a C$6.00 price objective from equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.38.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

CPG opened at C$4.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion and a PE ratio of -15.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.28. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$625.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.